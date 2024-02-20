Tupac Shakur’s suspected killer to be back in court Tuesday

Tupac Shakur’s suspected killer is due back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing as authorities are working to determine if Duane Davis will go on house arrest ahead of his trial.

Davis, who is also known as "Keffe D," is set to go to trial in June over murder charges stemming back to the 1996 killing of the hip-hop legend.

Davis is the only person still alive who was in the car from which shots were fired at a traffic signal near the Las Vegas Strip, killing Shakur.

He's not accused of shooting the gun, but of being the mastermind behind the killing.

Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis looks on as he appears in Clark County District Court November 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Davis is 60 and in poor health after battling cancer, his former lawyer argued, and said that he should be freed from jail. He has been in jail since his arrest last September.

In January, a judge decided Davis can be placed on house arrest if he posts $750,000 bail and proves that the source of his bail money is legal.

It’s unclear yet if Davis can afford to post bail.

RELATED: Tupac murder: Ex-gang leader charged in killing allowed $750K bail and house arrest

Prosecutors and defense attorney Carl Arnold are expected to provide an update on the case Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.

This developing story will be updated. Tune into LiveNOW from FOX for live updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.