Tuesday marks 4 years since Dallas police ambush

article

Tuesday marks four years since a gunman killed five police officers in Downtown Dallas.

The attack on July 7, 2016 was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the United States since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Roughly 800 people had gathered downtown for a peaceful protest that evening. Just before 9 p.m., a 25-year-old man with a military-style rifle began firing at police in the crowd.

According to police, the shooter targeted white officers and was determined to kill as many as possible.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarippa, along with Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer Brent Thompson, lost their lives.

Nine other officers were shot but survived. Some protesters were also injured.

Advertisement

The gunman was later found hiding inside El Centro College and killed in an explosion.