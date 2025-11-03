TSA wait times at Texas airports: How to check

article

The Brief Travelers should arrive earlier at airports due to significantly longer wait times at TSA security checkpoints. The delays are being caused by TSA staffing shortages and reduced checkpoint availability linked to the federal government shutdown. The shutdown is also causing air traffic controller shortages, which officials warn could lead to more widespread flight disruptions.



Travelers are being warned to arrive significantly earlier than usual at airports across the state amid longer wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

Why are wait times longer than usual?

The high wait times are compounded by reduced checkpoint availability. Airport officials say the federal shutdown has impacted TSA staffing and operations nationwide.

How to check TSA wait times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, or checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

TSA provides data to check airport security wait times through the TSA mobile My TSA application. Click here to download My TSA App.

Other airport impacts

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers will start to see more flight disruptions the longer controllers go without a paycheck.

Airports across the country are also experiencing air traffic controller shortages amid the shutdown, leading to flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday on X that nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks.

Staffing shortages can occur both in regional control centers that manage multiple airports and in individual airport towers, but they don’t always lead to flight disruptions. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, flight data showed strong on-time performance at most major U.S. airports for the month of October despite isolated staffing problems throughout the month.

Before the shutdown, the FAA was already dealing with a long-standing shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

How to get TSA Precheck

TSA PreCheck® is a U.S. government program that identifies travelers deemed low-risk by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Once approved to participate in the program, it allows travelers to pass through an expedited security screening at U.S. airports nationwide with no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. This allows travelers to enjoy a more convenient and efficient experience at airport security.

There is a $76.75 enrollment application fee, which covers five years of participation, if approved. Details here.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.