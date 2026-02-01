TSA launches $45 identity verification fee for travelers without REAL ID

article

The Brief Starting Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without a REAL ID can pay a $45 "TSA ConfirmID" fee to verify their identity at airport checkpoints. The $45 fee covers a 10-day travel window but will likely result in significantly longer wait times for passengers. TSA is working on an online payment option, but travelers are still urged to obtain a REAL ID to avoid extra costs and delays.



Travelers flying without a REAL ID or other acceptable identification will have a new option starting on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, but for a price.

The cost of forgetting your ID

What we know:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that beginning Feb. 1, 2026, passengers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without an acceptable form of ID may pay a $45 fee to verify their identity through a new system called TSA ConfirmID.

The fee will cover a 10-day travel period, allowing passengers to continue with their trip after completing additional identity verification.

TSA officials warn that travelers who use the option should expect longer wait times at checkpoints.

Navigating the REAL ID requirement

ID requirement signs at entrance to passenger TSA security area, West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Expand

The change comes as enforcement of the long-delayed REAL ID law continues nationwide. The law, passed more than 20 years ago, requires travelers to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights. Enforcement on this matter began May 7, 2025.

TSA said travelers who present a non-REAL ID-compliant Texas driver’s license, no ID card or no ID at all, will be referred to the optional TSA ConfirmID process before entering the security line.

How to prepare and pay

Dig deeper:

Acceptable forms of identification include a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, U.S. passport or passport card, permanent resident card, Department of Defense ID, trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry, and certain tribal and foreign government IDs. Temporary driver’s licenses are not accepted.

Officials strongly encourage Texans who do not yet have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment with the Texas Department of Public Safety as soon as possible to avoid delays or missed flights.

TSA said it is working with private companies to allow travelers to pay the $45 fee online before arriving at the airport, though payment information will also be available at or near security checkpoints.

Maintaining security standards

FILE-Passengers make their way through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check point at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Identity verification is essential to traveler safety," said Adam Stahl, TSA’s senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator. "Beginning February 1, travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA ConfirmID process."

According to TSA, more than 94% of passengers already use REAL IDs or other acceptable identification, including passports.

What's next:

More information on acceptable identification and REAL ID requirements is available at TSA.gov, or by texting "AskTSA" to 275-872.