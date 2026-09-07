1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Garland

The Brief Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead near Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive. No officers were injured, but the ongoing investigation has forced the closure of all lanes on Broadway Boulevard at Colonel Drive. Authorities have not yet identified the deceased person or released details on what led up to the shooting.



Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead, department officials confirmed.

Garland officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive. Police confirmed the subject involved in the incident died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding what led up to the shooting, nor have they identified the deceased subject.

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Both northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard remain closed at Colonel Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency personnel and detectives work the scene.