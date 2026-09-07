1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead, department officials confirmed.
Garland officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive. Police confirmed the subject involved in the incident died at the scene. No officers were injured.
Authorities have not yet released information regarding what led up to the shooting, nor have they identified the deceased subject.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard remain closed at Colonel Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency personnel and detectives work the scene.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Garland Police Department.