Trump returns to Texas in effort to boost Paxton's Senate campaign

The Brief President Donald Trump returned Tuesday to Texas to boost support for Attorney General Ken Paxton's campaign for Senate. In Corpus Christi, Trump told the crowd that things would "change very quickly" if Paxton doesn't win. Early voting in Texas runs through Oct. 30.



President Donald Trump returned Tuesday to Texas, making campaign stops in an effort to keep the Lone Star State on the Republican side in next week's midterm election.

The president heads to Corpus Christi and Lubbock with Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, hoping to boost his campaign against Democrat James Talarico. Recent polling shows Talarico with a slim lead over Paxton. Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas in 32 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Port of Corpus Christi on October 27, 2026 in Corpus Christi, Texas. With one week until the midterm elections, President Trump is pushing Expand

‘I need the help of Ken Paxton,’ Trump tells Corpus Christi crowd

In Corpus Christi, Paxton touted his extensive litigation record against major pharmacuetical companies, major technology companies and the Biden administration, before turning his attention to Talarico, using the typical Republican talking points about border security, gender ideology and Christianity.

Texans have repeatedly said the economy and cost of living are the main issues driving them to the ballot boxes this year.

The most recent Emerson College poll shows Talarico with a two-point lead over Paxton. Talarico has led in a majority of polls since August.

Related article

Trump told the crowd it was important to reelect Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Republicans down the ballot before moving to the Senate contest and Paxton.

What they're saying:

"The bottom line is, he's the best attorney general in the history of Texas," Trump said, encouraging the crowd to vote. "We need that vote, otherwise all the great things we've done are going to change very quickly."

Trump said they chose Corpus Christi for the rally because of a ship in the port with oil from Venezuela, before suggesting the South American country could become part of the United States.

"It will become a prosperous country, and who knows may someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state," Trump said of Venezuela.

Trump also took the time to go after Talarico.

"The only man standing between Texas and this raging lunatic is a man named President Donald J. Trump, thank you," Trump said. "I need the help of Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate."

Trump also announced Tuesday that he would work with FEMA to release additional funding for areas of Central Texas that were devastated by flooding in July. The agency denied assistance to individuals, but approved funding to help cover the cost of debris removal, rescue efforts and rebuilding damaged infrastructure in 19 counties.

"At the request of Ken Paxton and Sen. Ted Cruz, I'm pleased to announce that I will be making available more FEMA relief funds from this year's floods in Texas Hill Country," Trump said. "We'll work that out on Monday."

Trump to visit Lubbock Tuesday night

What's next:

Corpus Christi is not the only stop for the president Tuesday. Trump will host another rally in Lubbock.

Tuesday's trip to Texas is the third for the president since holding a midterm convention in Dallas in September.

The other side:

Talarico plans to hold events on Tuesday in Midland, Amarillo and Lubbock.

Early voting is underway in Texas and runs through Oct. 30.