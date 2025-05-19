Pres. Trump signs 'Take It Down Act' bill designed to fight AI deepfakes, revenge porn

The Brief Pres. Trump signed the 'Take It Down Act' on Monday afternoon. The bill targets the sharing of non-consensual explicit images and deepfakes. The law became a priority for



President Donald Trump was joined by First Lady Melania Trump on Monday afternoon to sign a bill targeting non-censual images, including deepfakes made with artificial intelligence and revenge porn.

The bipartisan bill, known as the Take It Down Act, was first introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota.

Elliston Berry, a teen from Aledo who was a victim of explicit deepfake images, was in attendance at the bill signing.

Take It Down Act bill signing

A large crowd of Senators and officials were in the White House Rose Garden on Monday to watch the signing of the bill.

President Trump talked about the bipartisan nature of the bill.

The Take It Down Act, passed the House by a 409-2 vote last month.

It passed the U.S. Senate for a second time in February after stalling late last year.

What they're saying:

"We will not tolerate online sexual exploitation, and especially, it's gone on at levels that nobody's ever seen before. It's getting worse and worse, and I think this is going to hopefully stop it," said Pres. Trump.

Sen. Cruz called the bill signing a "historic win" for victims.

"Predators who weaponize new technology to post this exploitative filth will now rightfully face criminal consequences, and Big Tech will no longer be allowed to turn a blind eye to the spread of this vile material," wrote Cruz on social media.

What is the Take It Down Act?

The Take it Down Act is legislation introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas that makes it illegal to knowingly publish "non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including "digital forgeries" created with AI software (or deepfake pornography), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content upon notification from a victim," according to a 2024 release from Cruz’s office .

Under the bill, anyone who distributes explicit images without the subject's consent will face up to three years in prison.

Websites and social media companies also must remove such content within 48 hours of being notified by a victim.

The platforms are also required to take steps to delete duplicate content.

Dig deeper:

Most states have laws protecting individuals from revenge porn, but only 20 states have explicit laws covering deepfake non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), per a release from Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida .

Researchers tell the Associated Press that the number of explicit deepfakes have increased in the last several years, as the technology used to create these explicit images is more accessible and easier to use.

Texas victim supported bill

Local perspective:

Elliston Berry of Aledo was 14 years old when a classmate took an image off social media and used a computer program to create fake naked photos of her.

Berry says she and her mother tried to get the image of her removed for months, but struggled to get replies.

The teen appeared with Sen. Cruz multiple times to share her story and attempt to get the Take It Down Act passed.

Berry was a guest of First Lady Melania Trump during the President's joint address to Congress in March.

On Monday, Berry was addressed directly by the president.

"Elliston quickly became a powerful advocate, committed to preventing other girls from suffering the same abuse. Elliston, we salute you and we thank you very much," Pres. Trump said.