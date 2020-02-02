Trump congratulates Kansas City Chiefs of "the Great State of Kansas" in since-deleted Tweet

article

In the minutes following Super Bowl LIV, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the winner, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tweet, which has since been deleted, immediately went viral.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" — @realDonaldTrump

Plenty of people in Kansas are indeed Chiefs fans. But just as many and likely more are in Missouri. Just ask the season-ticket holders at Missouri-based Arrowhead Stadium. Or the thousands cheering Sunday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Although the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based on the Missouri side.

The president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Leaving out Kansas altogether might annoy those on the other side of the state line.