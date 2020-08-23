Trump campaign unveils convention speakers, POTUS to speak every night

article

President Trump will not just be delivering an address on the final night of this week's Republican National Convention to accept his nomination for the presidential election -- he will be appearing every night of the convention.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed the reports during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"You'll have President Trump speaking at various parts of each of the nights," Miller said.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News that the president's actual speech will take place Thursday, but that Trump will be "actively engaged in each night" of the convention. According to the New York Times, Trump is set to appear each night during the 10 p.m. hour.

The Trump campaign announced the full roster of speakers for the convention on Sunday. The list shows that other members of the Trump family will appear each night, including first lady Melania Trump, the president's children: Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric -- and Eric's wife Lara Trump.

Other speakers will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and UFC president Dana White.

Here is the full list provided by the Trump campaign.

Monday

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday

President Donald J. Trump

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

Ivanka Trump

Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

