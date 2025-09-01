Truck hits home in southeast Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A driver crashed a truck into a home in southeast Fort Worth early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Wallace Street, which is about two miles from Polytechnic Senior High School.
It caused a significant amount of damage. Fortunately, no one inside the home was hurt.
The driver ran away after the crash and has not yet been caught.
What we don't know:
Police are still working to identify the driver.
Dig deeper:
This is the third time in the past several weeks that a vehicle has crashed into a home or business in North Texas.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and the owner of the home that was hit.