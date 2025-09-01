Expand / Collapse search

Truck hits home in southeast Fort Worth

By
Published  September 1, 2025 8:42am CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • No one was hurt when a truck smashed into a Fort Worth home early Sunday morning.
    • The driver ran away after the crash.
    • Police are reportedly still looking for the suspect.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A driver crashed a truck into a home in southeast Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Wallace Street, which is about two miles from Polytechnic Senior High School.

It caused a significant amount of damage. Fortunately, no one inside the home was hurt.

The driver ran away after the crash and has not yet been caught.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify the driver.

Dig deeper:

This is the third time in the past several weeks that a vehicle has crashed into a home or business in North Texas.

Featured

Dining with a crash: SUV plows into Irving restaurant
article

Dining with a crash: SUV plows into Irving restaurant

An SUV crashed into an Irving restaurant, injuring a couple who were later able to return and finish their meal.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and the owner of the home that was hit.

IrvingTraffic