You can't park there! Truck drives into Texas gas station
COVINGTON, Texas - You can't park there! A pickup truck crashed into a gas station Monday in Covington, police said.
What we know:
Covington firefighters responded to a Cefco gas station building, about 50 miles southwest of Dallas, after a vehicle drove inside. No injuries were reported, and the building sustained no structural issues.
The vehicle was later removed from the building.
Truck drives into gas station (CVFD)
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the crash occurred.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Covington Fire-Rescue.