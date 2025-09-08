You can't park there! Truck drives into Texas gas station

article

You can't park there! A pickup truck crashed into a gas station Monday in Covington, police said.

What we know:

Covington firefighters responded to a Cefco gas station building, about 50 miles southwest of Dallas, after a vehicle drove inside. No injuries were reported, and the building sustained no structural issues.

The vehicle was later removed from the building.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Truck drives into gas station (CVFD)

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the crash occurred.