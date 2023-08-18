Trophy Club police investigate stabbing that sent 2 to hospital

Trophy Club police say two people had to be rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Thursday night.

Police say that at 11 p.m. they received a call for an incident on Crestwood Drive.

Two victims were found with stab wounds and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Both victims were stabilized. Their names have not been released.

Investigators say the stabbing stemmed from a domestic situation and that there is no danger to the community.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Trophy Club police say they are still investigating.