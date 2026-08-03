Fire burns along train tracks in Fort Worth

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The Brief Fort Worth firefighters responded to a brush fire along East Vickery Boulevard on Monday afternoon. No damage or injuries: No homes, vehicles, or people were harmed, though a passing train was halted as flames burned near the tracks. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with assistance called in from a local gas company.



The Fort Worth Fire Department worked to put out a brush fire along railroad tracks on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 p.m. along East Vickery Boulevard near Ayers Avenue, which is east of downtown and south of Interstate 30.

A train that was moving through the area at the time was stopped.

Images from SKY 4 also showed the fire burning close to the backyard of several homes.

However, the Fort Worth Fire Department said no vehicles or structures have burned and there are no reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department called a gas company to the scene to help investigate the cause.