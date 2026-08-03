Fire burns along train tracks in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department worked to put out a brush fire along railroad tracks on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The fire started around 1 p.m. along East Vickery Boulevard near Ayers Avenue, which is east of downtown and south of Interstate 30.
A train that was moving through the area at the time was stopped.
Images from SKY 4 also showed the fire burning close to the backyard of several homes.
However, the Fort Worth Fire Department said no vehicles or structures have burned and there are no reports of injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire department called a gas company to the scene to help investigate the cause.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department and the SKY 4 helicopter.