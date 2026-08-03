Dallas police Flock camera use sparks privacy debate

The Brief Dallas police have used Flock license plate cameras as vital safety tools, despite 25 recent cases of vandalism. Privacy advocates and lawmakers argue the cameras violate 4th Amendment rights by gathering vehicle data without warrants. Federal legislation has been introduced to require warrants for the technology, though the bill remains in its introductory stage.



Some local advocacy groups and lawmakers believe the Flock cameras used by police to track wanted criminals are an invasion of privacy.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are praising the cameras for helping to solve crimes.

Flock Cameras in Dallas

What we know:

There are approximately 670 Flock cameras located all across Dallas. They’re typically mounted on 12-foot poles and have a solar panel on top to power the camera.

They can read license plate numbers and other vehicle details. That information is then uploaded into a database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies.

The Dallas Police Department said it does not track the number of arrests specifically related to the use of Flock cameras. However, department called the cameras an essential tool in ensuring the safety of Dallas.

Their growing popularity and use in solving crimes has also led to a recent surge in vandalism. DPD said 25 cameras have either been cut down or vandalized since it started tracking cases in March.

The other side:

The damage comes amid a growing national debate over how the technology is being used.

"When you just go get a whole bunch of data from somewhere and kind of sift through it, that safeguard is lost. And you have the same relationship, arguably developing, where law enforcement is getting information, but nobody stopped to pass on it. No judgment was involved. No magistrate was involved. You've short-circuited what the Constitution requires, that individual focus. And that's what the groups are focusing on, their criticisms of how Flock can be used sometimes," said David Coale, a constitutional law attorney.

Congressman Keith Self recently introduced the so-called "Privacy Act."

"Americans’ 4th Amendment right to be secure in their privacy does not disappear just because of new technology or artificial intelligence," Self said. "Our government is supposed to get a warrant before invading that privacy. This bill simply restores that protection. Get a warrant."

What's next:

Self’s bill is currently in the introductory stage in the United States House of Representatives, meaning it has not yet been assigned to a committee for further review and consideration.