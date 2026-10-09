Trinity Metro offers free rides for voters during early voting and election day

The Brief Trinity Metro is offering free transit rides across Tarrant County during early voting from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30, and on Election Day, Nov. 3. The offer covers Trinity Metro buses, TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express within Tarrant County, On-Demand rideshare, paratransit, and Trinity Metro Bikes. Riders do not need to show identification or proof of voting to participate.



Trinity Metro is offering free transit rides across Tarrant County to help residents reach the polls during early voting and on Election Day.

What we know:

The transit agency announced its "Let's Ride to Vote!" campaign, covering free rides from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 for early voting, as well as on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The free program applies to all local services.

Regular service hours and service areas apply.

How to access free rides

During early voting from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30, riders can access the GoPass app and enter the promo code VOTE26 to receive one complimentary Trinity Metro Local Day Pass.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, riders can obtain a free ride to and from polling places on local services, TEXRail, and Tarrant County TRE stations simply by telling their driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.

Riders do not need to show identification or proof of voting to participate.

Fort Worth Central Station in downtown Fort Worth, April 29, 2019.

What they're saying:

"Connecting people to the places that matter in their lives is what we do every day," Richard Andreski, president and CEO of Trinity Metro, said. "Let’s Ride to Vote! is another way we can make those connections easier for our customers. Voting is your choice. Getting there is on us."