Trinity Metro offering free rides throughout November

Trinity Metro is offering free rides for all passengers in Tarrant County.

All buses, trains, paratransit, and on-demand rideshare services are free for the month of November.

The free rides are in honor of the 40th anniversary of the metro service.

"Trinity Metro has been an integral part of the community for 40 years," said President & CEO Richard Andreski. "We want to celebrate our 40th anniversary by offering free trips throughout November as a way to thank our loyal riders – and to invite new riders to try our transit network."

Trinity Metro began operating in November 1983 as the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

It has seen many changes over the years as Tarrant County has grown.