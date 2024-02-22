Trinity Metro will give free rides on Election Day even after commissioners voted to end partnership

Trinity Metro announced it will continue to offer free rides to voters on Election Day, even after Tarrant County commissioners ended the partnership to fund that service.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to end the five-year partnership with Trinity Metro to provide free bus service for voters after the court's conservative majority decided it is not appropriate to use county money for this service.

Related article

After that announcement, Trinity Metro said it will continue to offer free rides for voters on all of its services on March 5, which is Election Day for the primary.

"We are offering free rides to remove any transportation barrier that would prevent anyone in our community from voting," Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski said in a release. "The ability to vote is one of our core rights, so we want to do our part to help residents exercise that right."

Riders will be eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort.

They will just have to tell the driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.