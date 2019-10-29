Trimble Tech teacher arrested for child sex assault
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.
Albert Robles is charged with the sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and improper relationship with a student.
According to the school district’s website, Robles taught career and technical education and animation at Trimble Tech High School.
He was also the sponsor for the Gamer X club at the school.
Fort Worth ISD said he is on leave during the investigation.