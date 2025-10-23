North Texas fugitive Trevor McEuen sentenced to life in prison for neighbor's murder

The Brief A Kaufman County jury found Trevor McEuen guilty of capital murder for the 2023 fatal shooting of his neighbor, Aaron Martinez. McEuen was immediately sentenced to automatic life in prison without parole, as the death penalty was not sought by prosecutors. The murder was called an "act of hatred" in court, with prosecutors revealing the victim was shot over 30 times after prior incidents between the neighbors.



A Kaufman County jury found a man guilty of capital murder after he fatally shot his neighbor in 2023.

Trevor McEuen being led out of a home in Van Zandt County (Source: Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Kaufman County jury deliberated for 4 and a half hours on Thursday afternoon and came back with the guilty verdict.

Trevor McEuen was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, after being found guilty of capital murder. In May 2023, McEuen shot and killed his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, before surrendering in a SWAT standoff.

Investigators say there have been prior incidents between the two.

Kaufman county prosecutors called the murder an act of hatred, revealing in court McEuen shot Martinez more than 30 times, including once in the forehead.

Trevor McEuen had no real reaction to the verdict and no reaction when the victim's wife and daughter gave their victim impact statements to him.

Local perspective:

The Martinez family was relieved on Thursday after a four-day trial. A trial that the presiding Kaufman County judge called emotionally charged from the beginning.

The victim's wife had a powerful statement. She said she didn't think she would ever forgive McEuen but waiting for that verdict, she found forgiveness.

The victim's teenage daughter called McEuen selfish, emphasizing she will have to live the rest of her life without her father.

"I’m just, you know, very emotional about what happened just now. But I'm good," said the victim’s father, Salvador Martinez. "The main thing is, this guy, he stays forever, and he will cause no more damage to nobody, because he was a dangerous man."

"This was not just about some sort of road rage incident or some kind of family drama. This was something more than that. The 32 gunshot wounds, that is what the jury needed to see," said assistant district attorney, Robyn Beckham.

The backstory:

McEuen’s murder trial was originally set to start in May, but he cut off his ankle monitor and fled, leading to a month-long manhunt. McEuen was found hiding underneath his grandparent's home in Van Zandt County.

Dig deeper:

McEuen’s relatives were present for this week's trial but didn't have any comment after the verdict was read. McEuen claimed self-defense and even took the stand, unable to give a clear answer. At times, talking in circles, something his attorney admits likely hurt his case.

"He's not very well-spoken, and I don’t think that he presented the way we would've hoped, but he is who he is," said defense attorney Abigail Spain. "He does not communicate well. I was concerned that what did happen, would happen."

An ex-girlfriend of Trevor McEuen also testified, saying McEuen was violent during their relationship, mentally and physically abusing her.

"I thank God every day that I survived that man and Aaron Martinez did not get that chance," said McEuen’s ex-girlfriend. "He deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life."

What's next:

Under Texas law, capital murder only has two sentences. Death or automatic life in prison.

The Kaufman County District Attorney's office decided before that they were not seeking the death penalty, but they would proceed with a capital murder trial.

Therefore, Trevor McEuen will be in prison for life.