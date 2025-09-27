Train hits 18-wheeler in Mansfield

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A train collided with an 18-wheeler early Friday morning at the North Street railroad crossing in Mansfield. The truck driver safely escaped the vehicle, and no injuries were reported in the crash. The roadways reopened after crews worked for several hours to clear the scene.



Roadways are back open in Mansfield after a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler.

What we know:

The Mansfield Fire Department said it happened early Friday morning at the railroad crossing on North Street.

Thankfully, the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to escape before the train collided with the truck. No one else was hurt.

It took crews several hours to clear the roadway.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear why the truck ended up stuck on the railroad tracks.