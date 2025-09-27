Train hits 18-wheeler in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Texas - Roadways are back open in Mansfield after a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler.
What we know:
The Mansfield Fire Department said it happened early Friday morning at the railroad crossing on North Street.
Thankfully, the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to escape before the train collided with the truck. No one else was hurt.
It took crews several hours to clear the roadway.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear why the truck ended up stuck on the railroad tracks.
