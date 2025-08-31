Train derailment in Fort Worth prompts limited shelter-in-place

article

The Brief Nine Union Pacific rail cars derailed in a train yard in west Fort Worth. Two of the derailed cars were leaking carbon dioxide, prompting a shelter-in-place order for a limited area. The derailment caused temporary road closures on West Vickery Boulevard, and Union Pacific is in charge of the cleanup.



Nine Union Pacific rail cars derailed in a train yard in west Fort Worth on Sunday, with a shelter-in-place order issued for a limited area as a safety precaution.

Train Derailment in Fort Worth

What we know:

The derailment happened inside the train yard in the 4700 block of West Vickery Boulevard before 11:30 a.m.

Of the nine cars that left the tracks, three were carrying products, and two of those were leaking carbon dioxide, officials said.

Authorities stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public. However, out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was recommended for people within two blocks of the derailment site.

Union Pacific, which owns the train, is in charge of the cleanup.

Dig deeper:

Parts of West Vickery Boulevard were closed to traffic following the incident to allow for emergency response and cleanup crews to access the scene.