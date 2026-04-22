Trackdown: Scammer steals thousands from elderly Fort Worth woman

The Brief Fort Worth Police are looking for a scammer that stole $25,000 from an elderly Fort Worth resident. The scammer posed as the head of security at the 81-year-old woman's bank, telling her that her account was in jeopardy and to transfer a large sum into him for safekeeping. Fort Worth PD released surveillance footage of the suspect and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.



A scammer stole tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly Fort Worth woman, and police are asking for the public's help in catching him.

Fort Worth scammer steals thousands from elderly victim

What we know:

Fort Worth Police say the suspect posed as the head of security at the victim's bank, telling them their account was compromised, and she needed to move funds for safekeeping.

The 81-year-old woman withdrew $25,000 in cash, and later gave the scammer the money at a bank in Downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth PD released video footage of the suspect walking to and from the meeting.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Surveillance footage of Fort Worth elderly scammer

Fort Worth PD information

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police officer Buddy Calzada spoke with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb about the case.

"Looks like an Asian male. We've got some clear video here, different kind of shots where you can see this individual," Calzada said. "We want somebody to identify this individual and identify him quickly."

"They kind of made it a panic situation. 'You got to react now, you don't have much time. You need to do this, got to be done immediately and don't contact anybody else,'" Calzada explained.

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada

Calzada said Fort Worth PD is investigating why the woman was allowed to easily make a bank transaction over $10,000, a number that would normally be reported before approval.

"With our detectives in this investigation, that's what we're trying to figure out what questions were asked."

Calzada also said the suspect may be a repeat offender based on his body language in the surveillance footage.

"He looks casual, he looks calm. We're afraid he may have done this to somebody else because he just looks like he's relaxed and taking people's hard-earned money."

What you can do:

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective Magallon at 817-393-4837.