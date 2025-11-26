Trackdown: Police seek armed burglar smashing doors in Fort Worth

The Brief A burglar is targeting multiple Fort Worth apartment complexes in broad daylight, typically between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The suspect gains entry by smashing sliding glass doors and is seen carrying a firearm in released surveillance footage. Police are urgently seeking the public's help to identify the man before the burglaries escalate.



A broad-daylight burglar carrying a gun has been targeting Fort Worth apartment complexes, smashing through sliding glass doors and calmly walking out the front.

Fort Worth police hope FOX 4 viewers can help identify him before someone gets hurt.

Fort Worth Apartment Burglaries

What we know:

Fort Worth police say the suspect has already broken into multiple apartments across several complexes. Surveillance cameras inside one of the units captured the man holding a gun as he rifled through a home.

"This is a burglary suspect who has gone into multiple residences," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department. "The camera footage we have from inside shows that he does have a gun."

Police released several clear still photos of the man in hopes someone recognizes him.

"Somebody's going to know this individual…"

What they're saying:

"They’re great, clear pictures," Calzada said. "Somebody’s going to know this individual and help us get him off the streets."

Detectives say the burglar strikes in broad daylight, typically between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., targeting apartments when he believes residents are at work.

"He’s going into people’s houses thinking they’re gone," Calzada said.

"We want to get to him before this escalates, before somebody’s actually in the house and we have some kind of shootout or somebody gets injured."

The man is breaking sliding glass doors to get inside, filling a backpack with stolen items while carrying his gun, then leaving out the front door.

Smashing through doors

Dig deeper:

Residents have asked whether they can reinforce their sliding doors. Officer Calzada says extra security can help, but in this case, the suspect simply smashes right through.

"You can definitely fortify those, but he’s breaking right through them," he said. "It’s like he doesn’t care. He just wants to get what he wants."

Police say someone will recognize the suspect based on the surveillance images already released.

"The images are going to show you different angles," Calzada said. "Somebody’s definitely going to know him."

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Fort Worth Police Detective Dunn at 817-392-4222.

"We need everybody to see this person, identify him, and let us know who he is," Calzada said.