Trackdown: Masked suspects ambush man in Rowlett shootout

A broad daylight gunfight erupted between a victim and three masked suspects in a busy Rowlett grocery store parking lot on September 22. The suspects exited a maroon Dodge Charger and exchanged fire with the victim, who was also armed; no one was struck, but parked cars were hit. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and are seeking to identify the masked suspects, whose vehicle is traced to the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.



A dangerous broad daylight gunfight unfolded in a busy strip center parking lot last month in Rowlett on the 8800 block of Lakeview Parkway.

The city's police chief is pushing his department to find the shooters.

What we know:

A wild shootout happened at about 6 P.M. on September 22, in a Rowlett parking lot. Rowlett police’s Detective Eric Shing tells FOX 4 what happened.

A maroon Dodge Charger enters the parking lot at a grocery store, stopping next to an employee who is gathering shopping carts.

"We have a driver and two suspects. They exit the Dodge Charger, they shoot at the victim. However, the victim has his own gun, and he returns fire at them," said Detective Shing.

"There was a big shootout in the parking lot. We had people bringing their groceries out, and they were ducking and diving."

The shooting suspects actually take cover behind the charger at one point before getting back in the charger as the victim runs back into the store.

The charger backs all the way out, on to Lakeview Parkway and then flees the scene.

"No one was hit. We had a few parked cars that were hit by the gunfire," said Detective Shing.

Dig deeper:

Detective Shing disclosed what is known about the suspects’ vehicle.

"Well, we know it comes back to the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, but we have not seen the vehicle since the shooting," he said.

"We need to find the three occupants of that. They were wearing ski masks at the time of this, and we need to get them identified and off the streets."

Rowlett police suggest this was a targeted attack.

"If they're willing to do this at 6 P.M. when everybody's bringing their groceries out, families and everything. We believe they are going to do it again. We also believe this was a targeted attack."

What they're saying:

The victim told Rowlett police that he doesn't know who they are, but Detective Shing thinks otherwise.

If anyone has information on the guys in this maroon Dodge Charger who rolled into Rowlett and opened fire trying to kill another man, they are asked to contact Rowlett police or contact Detective Shing at 469-853-3328, or through his email at eshing@rowlett.com.