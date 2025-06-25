Trackdown: 2021 Hit-and-run driver still sought in Fort Worth fatal case

The Brief Dennis Anderson was killed in a hit-and-run on December 16, 2021, on Fort Worth 121 and Beach Street. Anderson's car broke down, and he was struck while trying to get off the freeway. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, as there is no surveillance video of the suspect's car.



This week marked what would’ve been the 36th birthday of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Worth about four and a half years ago.

What we know:

That hit-and-run fatality happened on December 16, 2021, right on Fort Worth 121 and Beach Street.

Late in the night, Dennis Anderson’s car broke down on the side of the freeway going eastbound on Fort Worth 121.

Police are not sure what kind of mechanical issues Anderson may have had, but he was trying to get safely off of the freeway.

He was examining his vehicle and somebody struck him.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada is wanting anyone who knows information regarding this hit-and-run to come forward.

"The biggest piece of evidence and that's somebody coming forward, a witness that actually knows what happened. Somebody that will share that information on what happened or the individual that did it, to get this off your back. Come talk to the police," said Officer Calzada.

About Dennis Anderson

Dig deeper:

Mark Anderson is the brother of the victim, Dennis Anderson.

"He was a hard worker. He was a loving guy. He was a man who would help you, no matter what the situation appears to be," said Mark. "We love the person, whoever it could be, we just ask them to step up so we can forgive them the way that he'll forgive them if he was still here today."

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb asked Mark how he celebrated his late brother's 36th birthday.

"It was a lovely blessed day, just to have it even knowing he wasn't there, but we made sure it was a happy day."

What you can do:

Contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222 and mention report number 20100890 to help solve the hit-and-run fatality of Dennis Anderson.

"Our biggest piece of evidence in this is going to be somebody coming forward and saying, ‘Hey it was me, I need to get this off my back because I have been carrying it way too long.' Or somebody's told somebody else and with that piece of evidence, we're going to be able to give the family some kind of relief," said Officer Calzada.