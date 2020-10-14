Trackdown: Help find the killer in the Dallas Super 7 Inn triple murder

article

This week’s Trackdown focuses on three people, including a mother and her adult daughter, who were shot to death in a Northwest Dallas motel.

Investigators are focusing on a Ford Expedition with either a spare tire or a different tire from the rest of the wheels on the right passenger side.

Dallas police Det. Andrea Isom doesn’t have a lot go on. Her best hope is to track down the SUV the killer was driving

“It is a black Ford Expedition with gray trim paper tags and the right passenger side wheel is black while the others are factory,” she explained.

Isom describes what’s caught on camera creeping into the Super 7 Inn about 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26. The motel is in the 10300 block of Gardner Drive at Northwest Highway, just one block west of I-35.

Detectives say what sticks on the back Expedition is that the right rear wheel is different from the others.

“The vehicle is very unique in that sense,” Isom said. “And like I said, the wheel and the temp tags definitely a Ford Expedition with tint.”

37-year-old Rachel Escamilla, her 56-year-old mother, Peggy Bailey and Escamilla’s 33-year-old boyfriend, Michael Rivera, died that night.

The trio was shot to death in motel room 146. Isom doesn’t know why but does know the man driving the Ford Expedition that parked in front of that room is who she wants to find.

“He's a male, either white or Hispanic, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans,” Isom said.

Cameras catch the man at the door of room 146 at the Super 7 Inn. There are not many residents. The parking lot is virtually vacant. You see him at the door waiting and knocking a second time, but there is no forced entry. He goes in the room. A short time later, a passenger in the black Expedition gets out.

“The female gets out of the passenger side,” Isom said. “She is either white or Hispanic female. Somewhat petite.”

The shootings have already happened. She gets to the door of the motel room and both turn and leave, getting back into the SUV and driving out the way they came.

“I need people who recognize the vehicle, they recognize the people in the video. If they recognize that car being in this neighborhood of the Super 7 in the past, any information they can give me would be very helpful,” Isom said. “The families are really grieving right now.”

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information. Talk or text with Det. Isom at (469) 475-6004.