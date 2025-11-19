Trackdown: Help find Maria Manning’s murderer

The Brief Four months after 63-year-old Maria Manning was fatally beaten in her own bed, police still have no leads on her killer. The Dallas Police Department is struggling with the case due to a lack of video, fingerprints, and DNA evidence. Detectives and Manning's family believe someone in the community knows who did it. They're urging that person to come forward with a tip.



It’s been four months since 63-year-old Maria Manning was murdered in her own bed. She was viciously beaten to death by an intruder with a blunt object.

Dallas police detectives have no leads. But they believe there is someone who can lead them to her killer.

Maria Manning’s Murder

What we know:

Manning was killed sometime between July 12 and July 13 in her home in the 7900 block of Olusta Drive, which is in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

"Our victim, Maria Manning, lay in her bed and was brutally beaten to death," said Dallas Police Det. Laurent Swanson. "It is really bothering me because looking into Maria’s past, she was harmless. She was a sweet lady and this type of violence no one deserves, but especially not Maria.

The case has been a challenge for the Dallas Police Department because there is no video from nearby cameras. Detectives also couldn’t find any fingerprints or DNA evidence in the home, although someone had to enter and carry out the violence.

What they're saying:

Tiffany and Mike Manning are pleading for help in finding their mother’s killer.

"I would ask you to just turn yourself in," Mike Manning said.

"Turn yourself in," added Tiffany Manning. "It should be working on your conscious because she was harmless. She didn’t do anything to anybody. She didn’t deserve this."

Manning’s family also said she was disabled and being taken care of. She couldn’t put up a fight against her attacker.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Manning’s murder is urged to contact Det. Swanson at 469-934-5776 or laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.

"I need the community. I need the community to reach out. I know that whoever is responsible for this said something. They’ve spoken to someone. They’ve reached out to someone and I need that person to reach out to me," Swanson said.

