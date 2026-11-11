Trackdown: Frisco Police seek information on summer house shooting

The Brief On July 13 at around 5 a.m., an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into a Frisco home in the 12000 block of Chattanooga Drive. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. The family living at the house did not give police any information before moving out of the home. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8677.



One person was injured by an unknown gunman who fired multiple rounds into a Frisco house this summer, but police don't have any footage of the suspect or the shooting itself.

Frisco house shooting

What we know:

On July 13 at around 4:50 a.m., an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into a residence in the 12000 block of Chattanooga Drive in Frisco.

One person was injured in the shooting, and was transported by the Frisco Fire Department with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Nearly four months later, Frisco Police have not been able to identify a suspect.

There is no footage of the suspect or shooting, and Frisco Police Lt. Cory Kraft tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb no one has come forth with information.

Kraft says the family who lived at the home when the shooting occurred told Frisco Police they didn't know who the shooting suspect is. That family has since moved out of the home.

What they're saying:

"We just need somebody to come forward and give us some information," Kraft said. "Anything to help us try to solve this case it can be a small fact or a big fact, just something to help us out."

Kraft says it's been frustrating that no new information has been uncovered on the shooting.

"It becomes difficult because we'd like to give the public some answers, and we'd like to be able to close out the case and hold those accountable for those actions that day."

Frisco Police Lt. Cory Kraft

What you can do:

Frisco Police is asking for the public's help in their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8677.