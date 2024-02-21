Trackdown: Help find suspect who stole power tools from Fort Worth store

In this week’s Trackdown, high-dollar power tools were stolen in the middle of the day from a Fort Worth home improvement store.

Stealing expensive power tools is trending across the country right now, as it’s easy to resell to people who don't care where the equipment has come from.

The theft happened on February 8, at a home improvement store near I-30 and Eastchase Parkway.

"What we can tell you is we had some high-dollar tools that were taken from this location. The great part about this case is we've got license plates to give you, some vehicles, and some great photos," Fort Worth PD officer Buddy Calzada said.

Police believe someone will know who this suspect is.

"Somebody's going to know this individual. We've got a black cap, dark pants, dark shoes, but the thing we want you to point out the most is that face," Calzada said. "It's going to be a clean-shaven individual, thankfully for that."

MORE: Trackdown Stories

Police have information on the vehicle used in the crime.

"The better part for us is we've got this vehicle. We know it registers to Lavon, Texas," Calzada said. "A 2013 Mustang, and I’m going to tell you right now the license plate on that Mustang is MJL8477."

Investigators are hoping the community will help find this suspect.

"So the important thing about this clip is not just people in DFW get to see it, but even all the way up to Lavon can help us tighten the screws on this suspect," Calzada added.

Authorities have seen an increase in tool thefts, and Calzada said these types of crimes may be connected to a larger ring.

"Power tools were taken out of here, you know, maybe they thought they were easy turn over," Calzada said. "The thing is we may track this individual down and realize there's a larger ring behind it, but step one is identifying this individual, talking to our detective."

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth PD Det. Rabb at 817-392-4827.