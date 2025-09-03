Trackdown: Fort Worth homeowner fights off 'Camaro Crooks' in gun battle

The Brief Fort Worth police are searching for two men who tried to steal a car and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on August 15. The suspects fled the scene in a white Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes. Police are asking the public for help identifying the individuals and are seeking information from anyone who recognizes them or their vehicle.



Fort Worth police are looking for two men who tried to steal a car and got into a shootout with a homeowner.

The car thieves got away but Fort Worth detectives hope you will help get them into custody.

What we know:

An aggravated robbery took place in a quiet Fort Worth neighborhood on August 15 at 1:50 a.m.

Police believe one of the suspects punched the window and, with the tint and everything, just removes that whole window and sets it on the ground until a Ring camera notifies the homeowner that something is going on out there. The homeowner becomes aware of what is taking place, then comes outside to protect his property and a gunfight ensues.

Local perspective:

"You see a white Camaro sitting in the street with black stripes on it. We know they are driving that vehicle, and they're getting out to steal a Camaro. A car just like that. They've got a computer device, they're trying to hot wire through that computer device," said Officer Buddy Calzada.

"They're firing back and forth, you can actually hear it as well. Fortunately, nobody was hit or hurt in this situation."

Camaro Crooks

Dig deeper:

Fort Worth police are looking for anybody who has information who knows who the two individuals are. The white Camaro is a sporty looking Chevy Camaro with racing stripes on the hood, on the top and down the back.

"You can kind of see the shape of their bodies. Possibly who they are, but know the vehicle they're driving. Somebody knows these individuals in that vehicle who are committing these crimes," said Calzada.

What you can do:

If anybody has any information, call Detective Raynsford at 817-392-4469.