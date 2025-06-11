Trackdown: Fatal I-30 hit-and-run

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-30 after running out of gas on May 26. Police say the victim's phone was dead, preventing him from getting gas before he was hit. Authorities are seeking public assistance from individuals who were traveling westbound on I-30 at 10:30 pm on Monday, May 26. Call Detective Pearce from the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4868 with any details to assist the investigation.



On the night of May 26, a 29-year-old man ran out of gas and was fatally struck by a vehicle as he was walking heading westbound on I-30.

Officer Buddy Calzada spoke with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb to get more details in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family.

What we know:

Officer Calzada tells FOX 4 that Aldrice Clayton Jr ran out of gas at a Valero gas station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Clayton spoke with the clerk at the Valero, trying to indicate that he didn't have money, but he had a pay option on his phone and was trying to get some gas.

Clayton's phone was dead and the Valero didn’t have a charger there, so he couldn't make any kind of transaction.

As Clayton was walking home to make it safe for himself, he got closer to the freeway and a car ended up striking and hitting him along Interstate 30 heading westbound.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

"Nobody stops and that's what concerns us. You know, two things: one, nobody stops for this individual, but at the same time, somebody may not know that they actually hit a person. They may have just thought they had hit something in the road," said Officer Calzada.

Calzada emphasized how hit-and-run investigations along the freeway are difficult to solve without any help from the public.

"I will tell you right now, in all honesty, this case is going to be literally impossible to solve unless somebody comes forward or unless somebody saw something and reaches out to us directly," said Officer Calzada.

What you can do:

If you were traveling westbound on I-30, around Alta Mere and Green Oaks on May 26, around 10:30 pm, call Detective Matt Pearce from the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4868.