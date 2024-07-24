Trackdown: Help find the hit-and-run driver who killed a 76-year-old in Dallas

article

In this week's Trackdown, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department is searching for the hit-and-run driver that killed a 76-year-old man.

Carlos Guerrero Serrano was walking along the service road of I-30, near Buckner Boulevard, on the morning of June 26.

He stopped and waited for traffic before he attempted to cross.

He made it to the far left lane when he was hit by a silver Honda Accord, according to a witness.

Deputies say the car is believed to be a 2010 to 2012 model with damage to the right side of the windshield.

"We believe that he was rolled over the top of the vehicle when he was struck," said Detective Miguel Hernandez with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Police believe the accident happened between 5:50 and 6 a.m.

"I need any kind of description. Anybody that saw anything that morning or even a couple of days after that can report any kind of damage to somebody's vehicle," said Detective Hernandez. "Outside of him being under the influence something, if he would have stopped and cooperated, most likely no charges."

Digital billboards donated by Clear Channel in Dallas are hoping to remind people about the hit-and-run.

If you have any information, you can call the Vehicular Crimes Unit at 214-589-2343 or email miguel.hernandez@dallascounty.org.