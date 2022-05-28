North Texan collecting toys to deliver to kids in Uvalde

A North Texas man is collecting toys to give to children in Uvalde after this week’s school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Jeremy Sons calls himself the Denton Spider-Man, and he's been seen a lot since the start of the pandemic helping cheer kids up.

This time, he wants to bring superhero gifts to children in Uvalde to help them get through this very tough time.

He plans to travel down there and don the suit to hand out toys he's already bought and ones he's collected from donations.

Click here if you would like to help.