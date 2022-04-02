'Toy Story': Stuffed animals mysteriously found scattered on Oregon highway

Oregon transportation leaders want to know how hundreds of stuffed animals ended up on the side of a highway, prompting jokes that it was similar to a scene from the movie "Toy Story."

"This #ToyStory was found on SB I-5 at #BurnsideBridge," the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday. "We think they may have been on their way to Pizza Planet, but we're not exactly sure how they got there. Crews have taken them to our north #Portland maintenance yard for care, cuddles and feeding."

According to Oregon Live, the 300 stuffed animals included a Pooh Bear, a Minion and several My Little Ponies. They were found in the southbound lanes on Interstate-5 along the Burnside Bridge.

A spokesperson told the outlet that the toys caused a minimal backup on the highway.

Transportation leaders later tweeted that the stuffed animals are currently being cared for while they track down the owner.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.