Tower implosion will affect traffic in Dallas Sunday

A high-rise office building in Dallas will come tumbling down this weekend.

The old Affiliated Computer Services building on Haskell Avenue near the Central Expressway will be imploded Sunday morning.

The implosion is planned for 7:45 a.m. and will affect traffic on U.S. Highway 75.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit trains will also be stopped between the Downtown Dallas and Mockingbird stations at the time.

Rail passengers will be transferred to shuttle buses until the dust clears.