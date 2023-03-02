Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
11
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County, Denton County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

Tornado Safety: How to identify safest places inside your home

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Severe Weather Safety: What you need to know

FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano talk about Thursday's potential severe weather, plus what you need to know and things you can have around the house to help you and your family stay safe.

With severe storms possible Thursday that could bring tornados to North Texas, we wanted to make sure everyone knows where they should go if there is a tornado nearby.

Inside your home will be the safest place to be or a storm shelter, but it's important to know where you will go before danger hits to be prepared in case a tornado hits.

READ MORE: Tornadoes, large hail possible in North Texas Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

For those who have a storm shelter, that would be the safest place to go.

For those who don't, you want to put as many walls as you can between you and what's going on outside.

You should find a location that is:

  • As close to the ground as possible
  • As far inside the building as possible
  • Away from doors, windows and outside walls
  • In as small of a room as possible
  • Not on an upper floor

READ MORE: What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?

As the National Weather Service said, mobile homes and vehicles are the "last place you want to be during a tornado."