Tornado knocks Dallas radio station off the air

A Dallas radio station was knocked off the air when its station was damaged by a tornado.

The building that houses the KNON 89.3FM studio near Highway 75 and Northhaven Road was in the path of the tornado that hit North Dallas Sunday night.

The storm damaged cars and mangled utility poles outside the building. Because the windows were blown out, items inside the building were tossed around by the wind.

Video shared by KNON shows metal door frames twisted out of place, air ducts hanging down into several offices and glass and debris everywhere.

The station said it is looking for a temporary location so that it can get back on the air as soon as possible.