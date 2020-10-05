Today's the last day to register to vote for upcoming presidential election

The deadline to register to vote for the November election is Monday.

Those who still need to register can fill out the form online at votetexas.gov. But it still must be print it out and mail it in.

Or, paper copies are available at local libraries and most post offices.

After the form is filled out, it must be mailed into the county voter registrar’s office and postmarked or received by Monday.

Voters will get a registration certificate mailed to them.

Early voting for the November election starts on Oct. 13.

Election Day is Nov. 3.