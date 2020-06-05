Tito’s, White Claw among top alcohols delivered to people in Dallas during quarantine

Dallas residents were stuck at home for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many were getting alcohol delivered to them during that time to help them get through it.

According to Minibar Delivery, which offers on-demand alcohol delivery in dozens of U.S. cities, there was a “massive increase” in orders during the stay-at-home order in Dallas.

Their deliveries in Dallas reportedly more than quadrupled since February.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka was their top seller in Dallas during that time, followed by Casamigos Tequila Blanco and Bulleit Bourbon.

White Claw was their top selling beer, with Bud Light, Corona, Coors, and Stella Artois being the other top sellers. And Cupcake topped the list of wines being ordered in Dallas.

“We believe Covid-19 has shifted consumer behavior permanently,” Minibar Delivery CEO Lindsey Andrews said in a statement. “While we certainly hope people go back and support bars and restaurants when it is safe to do so, we believe now that people know they can easily order alcohol online, they will continue to do so and there will be a massive shift in people’s buying habits.”