Texas officials bracing for expected record border crossings as Title 42 set to end Thursday

The COVID-era border policy known as Title 42 will end Thursday.

Border Patrol is reporting a record number of apprehensions, and those numbers are expected to climb even higher starting Thursday.

The Biden administration finalized new rules that are supposed to deter crossings.

A group of migrants across the Rio Grande from Brownsville are among the increasing number trying to enter the U.S. as Title 42 nears its end Thursday.

Customs and Border Patrol sources said the agency apprehended more than 10,000 people crossing illegally Monday. Then there were record highs again Tuesday.

The state deployed Texas National Guard soldiers Wednesday as a "quick reaction force" at a problem spot for crossings in the Brownsville area.

"They are specially trained military police soldiers, and you saw they're specially equipped," said Matt Barker, who is commander of Joint Task Force Lone Star. "So they're down here to put eyes on the key terrain in Brownsville and help maintain order."

And for the very first time, Texas troopers and soldiers were seen physically blocking migrants from entering the U.S. at the river's edge.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration released new rules Wednesday meant to deter people from crossing illegally.

Although not a total ban, the measure would make it difficult for someone to receive asylum if they haven’t first applied online or applied in a country they passed through before crossing illegally.

"Our overall approach is to build lawful pathways for people to come to the United States and to impose tougher consequences on those who choose not to use those pathways," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

The administration said it’s working on developing more ways for people to enter legally, with stiff penalties if they don’t.

"Unlike under Title 42, an individual who is removed under Title 8 is subject to at least a five year bar on re-entry into the United States, and can face criminal prosecution if they attempt to cross again," Mayorkas added.

But the deterrence measures will not have an instant effect on what’s playing out on the ground.

NBC News reports that due to overcrowding, some migrants who have been vetted will now be released without a court date or method to track them.

As of Tuesday, Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley were already running at 140% capacity.

"Right now, to be very clear, our Border Patrol agents and our law enforcement community along the southern border are overwhelmed, they are crying out for help," said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R – Texas).