TikTok challenge leads to 3 Cleburne teens arrested for kicking in house doors

Three teens were arrested after reportedly kicking in house doors as part of a TikTok challenge.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. in the south part of Cleburne.

The Cleburne Police Department received reports about front doors of houses being kicked in and the people running away.

The police were able to locate the three teens and arrested them after catching up to them.

The investigation is ongoing and the three are being charged with criminal mischief and possibly evading.

Since they are minors, their names aren’t released.

The Cleburne Police Department wants anyone with information to contact them at (817) 645-0972.