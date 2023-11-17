Three sets of brothers expected on same field in Lions-Bears game

article

Before Sunday's Bears at Lions game kicks off it will already be memorable as a historic footnote.

For the first time in decades, there will be three sets of siblings active for the game with the typical Okwara brothers on the Detroit sideline joined by two Lions teammates facing their brothers on the Bears.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell will face off with Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and Bears rookie linebacker Noah Sewell. In the meantime pass rushers and brothers Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara will also be active.

ESPN reported that in NFL history, there have been two games featuring three different sets of siblings. Both occurred in 1979 in games between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, which featured Matt and Chris Bahr, Jim and Ross Browner, and Archie and Ray Griffin, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, 24, leads the Lions with 827 receiving yards and has four touchdown receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown, 27, is a reserve pass catcher for Chicago, with just two catches for 24 yards this season.

Penei Sewell, 23, is the starting right tackle for Lions while Noah Sewell, 21, has played in 10 games as a rotational reserve and has eight total tackles and one forced fumble.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara, 28, and linebacker Julian Okwara, 25, both have six tackles this season. Julian also has two sacks.

