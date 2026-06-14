Three juveniles hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after Fort Worth car crash

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The Brief Three minors were rushed to a Fort Worth hospital late Saturday night following a major single-vehicle crash on Woodhaven Boulevard in Fort Worth. One of the juvenile occupants sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit has taken over the case, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Three juveniles were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, authorities said.

Fort Worth crash

Fort Worth Police Department officers from the East Division responded to reports of a major accident in the 1251 block of Woodhaven Boulevard at 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found an overturned vehicle containing multiple occupants that had been involved in a crash.

Three juvenile occupants were taken by medical personnel to a local hospital. Two of the juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the third juvenile suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The department's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) was notified and has taken the lead on the investigation into the cause of the crash.