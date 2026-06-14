Three juveniles hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after Fort Worth car crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three juveniles were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, authorities said.
Fort Worth crash
Fort Worth Police Department officers from the East Division responded to reports of a major accident in the 1251 block of Woodhaven Boulevard at 11:15 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found an overturned vehicle containing multiple occupants that had been involved in a crash.
Three juvenile occupants were taken by medical personnel to a local hospital. Two of the juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the third juvenile suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The department's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) was notified and has taken the lead on the investigation into the cause of the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.