Three hospitalized, one critical, after high-speed crash pins occupants under Dallas bridge

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The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a violent two-vehicle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Police report the speeding driver of a dark-colored car crashed into a Jeep on the exit ramp, failed on-scene sobriety tests, and was taken into custody. Emergency crews had to extricate pinned victims from the wreckage, and the investigation continues.



Three people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning left occupants pinned inside their vehicles under a roadway bridge, authorities said.

3 pinned in crashed vehicle

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the major crash at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two heavily damaged vehicles. Fire crews called for a heavy rescue response to extricate multiple occupants who were pinned inside the wreckage.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took three people to a local hospital. One victim has critical injuries, while the other two were listed in serious condition.

According to police, the driver of a dark-colored car was traveling northbound on an exit ramp at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with a Jeep traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane. The force of the impact sent both vehicles under the bridge, where they came to a stop next to a support pillar.

Dallas police traffic and DUI officers were requested to the scene. The driver of the dark-colored car was administered field tests at the scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.