Three hospitalized, one critical, after high-speed crash pins occupants under Dallas bridge
DALLAS - Three people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning left occupants pinned inside their vehicles under a roadway bridge, authorities said.
3 pinned in crashed vehicle
Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the major crash at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found two heavily damaged vehicles. Fire crews called for a heavy rescue response to extricate multiple occupants who were pinned inside the wreckage.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took three people to a local hospital. One victim has critical injuries, while the other two were listed in serious condition.
According to police, the driver of a dark-colored car was traveling northbound on an exit ramp at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with a Jeep traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane. The force of the impact sent both vehicles under the bridge, where they came to a stop next to a support pillar.
Dallas police traffic and DUI officers were requested to the scene. The driver of the dark-colored car was administered field tests at the scene and was taken into custody.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police officers on the scene of the crash.