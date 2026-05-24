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Three hospitalized, one critical, after high-speed crash pins occupants under Dallas bridge

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Published  May 24, 2026 10:09 AM CDT
Love Field
FOX Local
article

The Brief

    • Three people were hospitalized after a violent two-vehicle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.
    • Police report the speeding driver of a dark-colored car crashed into a Jeep on the exit ramp, failed on-scene sobriety tests, and was taken into custody.
    • Emergency crews had to extricate pinned victims from the wreckage, and the investigation continues.

DALLAS - Three people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning left occupants pinned inside their vehicles under a roadway bridge, authorities said.

3 pinned in crashed vehicle

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the major crash at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two heavily damaged vehicles. Fire crews called for a heavy rescue response to extricate multiple occupants who were pinned inside the wreckage.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took three people to a local hospital. One victim has critical injuries, while the other two were listed in serious condition.

According to police, the driver of a dark-colored car was traveling northbound on an exit ramp at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with a Jeep traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane. The force of the impact sent both vehicles under the bridge, where they came to a stop next to a support pillar.

Dallas police traffic and DUI officers were requested to the scene. The driver of the dark-colored car was administered field tests at the scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police officers on the scene of the crash.

Love FieldCrime and Public Safety