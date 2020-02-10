Three found dead inside home near Azle

At least three people were found dead at a home near Eagle Mountain Lake on Monday evening.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies went to the home in the 1500 block of Red Oak Circle, near Azle, about 5 p.m. Monday and found two men and a woman dead inside. All had gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating if this could be a murder-suicide and didn't believe there was any threat to people who live in the area.

"We're not leaving anything to chance. What it looks like might not be what it turns out to be," said David McClelland, Chief of Staff, Tarrant Co. Sheriff's Office.

Officials said it could be that all of the people are related, but wouldn't confirm any identities.

A concerned family member who hadn't heard from anyone at the house in 24 hours called authorities to ask them to check on the residence.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator and is working the case with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.