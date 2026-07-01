Three-alarm fire draws massive response to Killough High School in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A three-alarm fire broke out on the roof of Killough High School late Tuesday night, drawing a massive response from local firefighters who worked into the early morning hours to contain the blaze.
Killough High School fire
What we know:
Emergency crews were dispatched to the campus at approximately 9:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report black smoke billowing from the building.
Upon arrival, Lewisville Fire Department personnel located an active fire burning on the school's roof.
Crews were required to cut multiple ventilation holes through a thick layer of roofing material to release trapped smoke.
The fire was brought largely under control, with crews shifting focus to searching for and extinguishing remaining hot spots.
Officials confirmed the school was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Lewisville Fire Department officials.