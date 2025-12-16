Thousands receive holiday food donations at Arlington distribution event

The Brief Nearly 3,000 cars lined up at Globe Life Field for a massive Tarrant Area Food Bank holiday distribution. Families say soaring grocery costs and school breaks are driving severe food insecurity across North Texas. Retirees and parents alike say the assistance is critical as thousands rely on donated food this season.



Cars started lining up before daylight, six hours ahead of the opening of a food distribution event in Arlington.

The line at Globe Life Field showed how great the need is this holiday season.

There were close to 3,000 vehicles that showed up to receive food donations from Tarrant Area Food Bank — an organization dedicated to getting food to the tables of families in need.

The food giveaway lasted until 1 p.m. today.

'Everyone just needs it'

What they're saying:

"Everyone needs the food. I mean, we are going through a hard time at this moment. Everyone just needs it," said Jesus Rodriquez at the distribution.

The lines began forming before dawn, hours ahead of the event start time at 10 a.m.

"This is especially critical for families with school-age children out on break," said TAFB spokesperson Jared Williams. "We want to make sure all of our families have what they need, especially those facing food insecurities. So we have amazing food here for a nice holiday meal."

The anticipated need among North Texans was confirmed by the turnout. A line at times stretching for over a mile. Recipient Dianna Coleman described what it’s like to buy groceries as of late.

"Terrible. I hate going to the grocery store, because I can’t afford it," Coleman said.

Coleman said the donations will help her family a lot. She is not alone, simply one among thousands with similar thoughts.

"I’m retired and on a fixed income, so that helps a lot," retiree Hanz Meyer said. "I sure appreciate that."