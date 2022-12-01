Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults

article

Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside.

The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood.

The home is run by Ability Connection, a non-profit group that serves people with disabilities.

Thieves took appliances and furniture.

The house was empty because its newest residents hadn’t moved in yet.

In addition to the living room furniture, the thieves stole the home's washer, dryer, stove and ice machine.

Ability Connection says it was all worth about $12,000.

Meantime, the women who would have moved in will stay with family until the situation can be resolved.

LINK: Ability Connection