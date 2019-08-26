Thieves steal ATM from Dallas convenience store, drop it while driving away

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Dallas police are looking for three men who stole an ATM from a convenience store but didn’t get any cash.

Police said the masked men crashed a pickup truck into the 7-Eleven on Oak Lawn Avenue just off the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning.

A clerk who was at the store at the time ran to a nearby business for help. He said the men were armed with handguns.

They loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and drove off. But the machine fell out once they turned onto Oak Lawn.

Police recovered the ATM but haven’t yet tracked down the suspects.