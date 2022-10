Immersive Gamebox (formerly Electric Gamebox) is an interactive event center where two to six people try to solve problems using their heads and their hands.

The 20x20 room features touch-screen walls, music, a visor with high-tech sensors, and several games that require fast-paced thinking and a team-player attitude.

Gamebox insiders and first-timers talk about what it's like being inside the video game based in North Texas.